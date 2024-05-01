Manitoba RCMP dog helps officers rescue baby

A Manitoba RCMP service dog played an integral role in the rescue of an infant last month, according to police.

The incident began around 2:35 on April 18, when officers in Winnipegosis received a report about a man who threatened to use a gun on residents of a home. Police allege the suspect then left the home with a baby.

Officers note it was unknown if this man, who was known to the residents, had a gun.

Shortly after, Mounties found the car the man was driving. Officers then saw the man get out of the car and run away into the bush with the infant, who was not dressed for the warm weather.

From there, RCMP called in dog services. A service dog named Marook then started to track.

About two kilometres through the heavily treed area, Marook and his handler found the suspect and the infant. The man was taken into custody.

Police note the baby was given over to Emergency Medical Services, which determined that the infant was not physically injured.

The suspect was not in possession of a gun.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with several offences including flight from a peace officer and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.