68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home: Humane Society

    The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) says more than 60 dogs have been seized from a home Wednesday.

    According to the WHS, Animal Service officers and members of the Winnipeg police went to a home in the Richmond West neighbourhood for a well-being check, where they found the dogs. Officers rescued 68 dogs from the home. Information about their conditions was not immediately known.

    The Humane Society is currently helping assist Animal Services with medical care and boarding for the animals while police investigate.

    CTV News Winnipeg spoke to a resident who lives nearby, who said they would hear barking in the morning and always tried to tune it out. They said they had no idea there were so many dogs in the residence.

    A media conference will take place at 3 p.m. about the situation.

    This is a developing news story. More to come.

