Colleen Bready's forecast: unsettled weather continues in Manitoba

    Unsettled weather conditions continue in Manitoba on Wednesday.

    The disturbance that brought rain showers to Winnipeg and the south on Tuesday left behind 10-20 mm of rainfall in many areas.

    Today, a slow-moving low pressure trough will bring the next round of rain showers to Winnipeg and the southeast.

    Forecast amounts for Winnipeg are in the 5-10 mm range today while other areas could see as much as 10-15 mm.

    There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the southern Pembina and Red River Valleys this afternoon.

    All eyes continue to look to the skies over the northwest as a major wildfire continues to burn near Flin Flon.

    On the one hand, there is a good chance of showers late this afternoon and this evening in the northwest.

    On the other, those showers also come with the risk of thunderstorms which could produce unwanted lightening.

    Another round of showers is expected to cross the region overnight.

    Showers will come to an end later this evening in Winnipeg.

    Most southern regions should watch for fog patches overnight and early Friday morning. 

