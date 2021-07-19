WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP has found human remains in Stead, Man. while investigators were trying to locate Clifford Joseph.

The remains were found on the morning of July 18.

RCMP said the identity has not been determined yet.

RCMP added the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it is available.

Joseph has been missing since June 7 and was last seen leaving his home in the R.M. of St. Clements.

A suspect, 34-year-old Eric Wildman, was arrested in Ontario in connection with Joseph's disappearance.

Wildman and Joseph lived next to each other in the R.M., but RCMP hasn't provided any more details on their relationship.

Wildman has been charged with three firearms offences and possessing a prohibited device without a licence. He has not been charged in connection with Joseph's disappearance, but RCMP said he remains a suspect.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Joseph isn't the only person missing in the area. The property where Joseph was living used to belong to Vernon Karl Otto, 66.

Otto was last seen in May 2018 before he disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

RCMP previously said Otto's truck was found burned out not far from the residence and still hasn't been located.

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.