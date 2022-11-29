Manitoba RCMP investigating online puppy fraud

Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a woman from New Bothwell said she became a victim of a puppy fraud scheme.

Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment received a complaint from a resident on Oct. 28. She said on Oct. 22, she found a social media post advertising a puppy. The post said the puppy was in Altona and needed a new home due to the owners being unable to give it the quality of life it deserved. The woman contacted the seller and started a conversation online in hopes of getting the puppy.

RCMP said the victim received photos and a video of the puppy and she reached an agreement with the seller for the price of the puppy. The victim agreed to provide an e-transfer deposit, with the remaining money owed to be given in person when they met for the exchange.

On the day of the exchange, the victim arrived at an agreed upon location and then received a text saying the seller’s spouse wanted the full payment before the exchange, which the victim sent via e-transfer. Once the full amount was transferred, the victim did not hear back from the seller.

“The investigation has found that the seller’s profile was recently created and that this person may have been successful in defrauding two other victims in Winnipeg in the same manner,” RCMP said in a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

RCMP says people should be cautious and aware of the risk of fraud, and should only agree to meet in a public place when making purchases through online marketplaces. Buyers should also provide payment only upon meeting with the seller so you have a chance to examine the item before money changes hands.