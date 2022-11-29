Manitoba RCMP investigating online puppy fraud
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a woman from New Bothwell said she became a victim of a puppy fraud scheme.
Officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys detachment received a complaint from a resident on Oct. 28. She said on Oct. 22, she found a social media post advertising a puppy. The post said the puppy was in Altona and needed a new home due to the owners being unable to give it the quality of life it deserved. The woman contacted the seller and started a conversation online in hopes of getting the puppy.
RCMP said the victim received photos and a video of the puppy and she reached an agreement with the seller for the price of the puppy. The victim agreed to provide an e-transfer deposit, with the remaining money owed to be given in person when they met for the exchange.
On the day of the exchange, the victim arrived at an agreed upon location and then received a text saying the seller’s spouse wanted the full payment before the exchange, which the victim sent via e-transfer. Once the full amount was transferred, the victim did not hear back from the seller.
“The investigation has found that the seller’s profile was recently created and that this person may have been successful in defrauding two other victims in Winnipeg in the same manner,” RCMP said in a release.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
RCMP says people should be cautious and aware of the risk of fraud, and should only agree to meet in a public place when making purchases through online marketplaces. Buyers should also provide payment only upon meeting with the seller so you have a chance to examine the item before money changes hands.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid inquiry performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Regina
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Regina police ask for public's help in solving hit and run
Regina police are asking for the public’s help in gaining more information surrounding an early morning hit and run.
-
Riders sign University of Saskatchewan kicker David Solie
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced two Canadian signings on Tuesday, including kicker David Solie from the University of Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt charitable baker gifted new oven from anonymous donors
Christmas came early for a charitable baker out of Humboldt after her oven stopped working properly.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon advises drivers to use caution while crews clear snow
Saskatoon crews have been out clearing the roads all night, the city says, with the Saskatoon police contending with more road accidents than normal.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Winter storm watch along Hwy. 11 to James Bay Coast, strong winds along Great Lakes
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches from the Geraldton area to Attawapiskat as an intense band of snow and strong wind gusts pass through the area with weather alerts for communities near the Great Lakes.
Edmonton
-
MLA Dang ordered to pay $7,200 for breaching Alberta vaccine portal
An Independent Alberta MLA has been ordered to pay $1,500 for each day he spent trying to break into the province's vaccine portal to prove the website wasn't perfectly secure, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police union president stepping down for 'break,' plans to return to policing
After six years, the Edmonton Police Association's president is stepping down. As union president, Mike Elliott was a strong mental health advocate and spoke often about the increasing violence facing officers on the street.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response to protect the vulnerable as cold sets in
Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response for the first time this cold weather season as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday to help keep vulnerable members of the population safe.
Toronto
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Strong winds up to 90km/h forecasted for parts of southern Ontario
Strong winds are forecast to breeze through parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Vehicle stolen in break-in at officer's home in Cochrane recovered, RCMP badge still missing
RCMP officials confirm one of two vehicles stolen during a recent break-in at an officer's home in Cochrane has been located, but the second vehicle and a stolen badge have yet to be recovered.
-
Diamond Valley selects first mayor ahead of amalgamation of towns
The unofficial results are in and the soon-to-be created town of Diamond Valley in southern Alberta has selected its first mayor.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces highest tax increase since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
Fired Quebec housekeeper who tried to take a sick day to receive $12,000
An employer will have to pay more than $12,000 to a housekeeper who was fired on the spot after she told him she was taking sick leave with a doctor's note.
-
Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Ottawa
-
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
-
Driver strikes cyclist east of downtown Ottawa
An Ottawa cyclist was seriously injured after a driver struck him east of downtown early Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board cuts meeting short to end protest
The Ottawa Police Services Board abruptly ended its meeting Monday as public delegates held a protest demanding action on restoring hybrid meetings and freezing the police budget.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
-
Weather alerts issued ahead of rainy, windy Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces ahead of a Wednesday night storm.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Catholic school board provides progress update after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy just over a year ago is back in the spotlight.
-
Another Kitchener-based tech company confirms layoffs
Layoffs at ApplyBoard follow similar moves at tech companies in Waterloo region and around the world as investor exuberance around the sector fades and companies re-examine payroll costs in preparation for a potential recession.
-
One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dozens of flights cancelled at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
-
Vancouver police shoot alleged armed man in Gastown, sending him to hospital
A man who was shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night is expected to survive.
-
In close 5-4 vote, trustees approve bringing police back into Vancouver schools
The Vancouver School Board has voted in favour of reinstating a controversial program that places police officers in city schools.
Vancouver Island
-
'I was shocked': BC SPCA reminds owners to secure pets in vehicles after dog dragged behind pickup
Veterinarians on Vancouver Island are warning dog-owners to always secure their pets inside a vehicle when transporting them after a dog fell out of the back of a pickup truck and was dragged behind the vehicle by her tether.
-
Cold air pushes into southern B.C., bringing wind, snow and arctic chill
Environment Canada has updated special weather statements, warning of strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and snow for south coastal B.C. and much of Vancouver Island.
-
Man arrested after siphoning gas from Nanaimo charity: RCMP
The Nanaimo RCMP say an off-duty officer arrested a man who was siphoning gas from a car that belonged to the Boys and Girls Club earlier this month.