WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have issued the first tickets to Manitobans for not following public health orders related to physical distancing and COVID-19.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, the first tickets were issued in The Pas, Man., on April 19.

Officers responded to reports of a party at a home, and spoke with those at the home. According to RCMP, three people became belligerent and disobeyed the directions provided.

A 43-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were charged with failing to comply with a provincial emergency order under the Emergency Measures Act. All three were issued tickets totalling $486.

RCMP said between April 14 and 20, they received 101 calls related to COVID-19, with the majority of reports related to 10 or more people gathering at a location, which is currently prohibited under public health orders.

RCMP said most of the calls either did not fall under the purview of the RCMP or were resolved with guidance and education from officers. In six instances, verbal warnings were issued.

Reports of non-compliance can be made to the province’s inquiry line by calling 1-866-626-4862. Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg are being reminded to not call 911 for COVID-19-related issues.