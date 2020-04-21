WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Roblin, Man., are looking for a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in March.

On April 16, Mounties received a report that Melinda Lynxleg, from Valley River First Nation, has been missing since March 31.

Lynxleg is described as five foot five, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers.