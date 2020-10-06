WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers in The Pas, Man., are looking for a man after he was reported missing on Saturday.

Officers said an 18-year-old man from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Morris Linklater was last seen on Sept. 29 leaving his home on the First Nation.

Mounties said Linklater is five-foot-seven and weighs roughly 115 pounds.

RCMP and his family said they are concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.