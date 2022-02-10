Manitoba RCMP searching for shooting suspect who may be armed

Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Feb. 10, 2022 (Image source: RCMP) Nadezda White, 27, from Steinbach, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Feb. 10, 2022 (Image source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island