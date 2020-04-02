WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases have spiked again the province, with 40 new cases being announced.

On Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the Chief Provincial Health Officer, said with these new cases, this brings the total to 167 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. The number of virus-related deaths remains at one. Five people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

11 people have recovered from the virus, Roussin said.

On Wednesday, the Cadham Provincial Lab performed 1,300 tests, bringing the total number of tests done as of Thursday to 11,327. Roussin said there is no longer a backlog of testing at the lab at this time.

Roussin encouraged Manitobans to stay in their home communities and limit travel, even within Manitoba – to essential trips only.

"Where we are right now – this is not the time for travel. This is not the time for cottages. This is the time to stay home and practice social distancing," Roussin said.

Roussin said with the number of cases increasing, he reminds Manitobans of the province's first clinical trial, testing the drug Hydroxychloroquine to prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

Manitobans who meet the eligibility and want to participate can visit the online screening questionnaire.

SECOND DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITE TO OPEN FRIDAY

Lanette Siragusa, Chief Nursing Officer for Shared Health said a new drive-up testing site will be opening on Friday. The site will be located at Main Street MPI service centre, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new testing location at 1284 Main St. means the sites at Access Transcona and Access Fort Garry will stop operating as testing sites on Friday and will return to normal operations. They will no longer be COVID-19 testing sites.

The other testing sites include:

Mount Carmel Clinic, 886 Main St.,

Access Winnipeg West, 280 Booth Dr., and

MPI’s Bison Drive Service Centre, 15 Barnes St.

To be screened to see if a COVID-19 test is required, people should call Health Links – Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or call toll-free at 1(888) 315-9257.