WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister announced that the province is releasing the draft plan for the second phase of reopening.

He made the announcement Thursday morning at the Manitoba Legislature.

June 1 was the suggested guideline to begin the second phase, but the Premier said this will be dependent on the advice of Manitoba’s Chief Public Health officer and new cases ahead of the date.

As part of the second phase, the province is examining limited reopening of schools to allow for tutorial days like one-on-one learning, assessment, and specific programming.

The premier also noted that the province is looking at starting the upcoming school on Aug. 31, 2020, to make sure students can transition into the new year. He also said some non-instructional days could be repurposed throughout the year.

Pallister thinks the proposed plan will be received well by teachers.

"Over the next few weeks, they will have the chance, because they know some of their students may have not taken to the new adaptation with as much success as others," said Pallister. "They will be able to devote some of their time to the remedial challenges of assisting those students who would particularly benefit from some one-on-one counselling, some one-on-one tutoring, or small group settings."

Other parts of the draft plan include increasing child-care centre occupancy and day camp groups to 24.

Sports activities would be able to restart for both kids and adults, and occupancy limits are being lifted for outdoor recreation facilities and golf courses, as long as physical distancing is maintained.

However, concerts, festivals, and major sporting events will not be considered before September 2020.

Pallister said travel to northern parks and campgrounds will be allowed while ensuring physical distancing.

Swimming pools, spas, fitness clubs, gyms, and community centres will be able to reopen but there will be limitations in place.

Religious and other organizations, including drive-ins, can hold services outside with no limitations on people as long as they stay in their vehicles.

Manicurists, pedicurists, tattoo parlours, estheticians, cosmetologists, electrologists, and tanning parlours will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to open indoor spaces at 50 per cent capacity and patio service can also operate at 50 per cent.

Film productions will be allowed to resume as long as physical distancing measures are in place.

Even though the province has released the draft of the second phase, Pallister said Manitobans can't become complacent.

"We do not want a COVID comeback and our number one priority during this unprecedented global pandemic has been keeping you and your loved ones safe and ensuring a healthy Manitoba, not just today, but well into the future as well," said Pallister.

Pallister said the province and health officials will be reviewing what happens over the coming days before Phase Two takes effect.

"As we had with Phase One and other announcements, other decisions we've taken, we want to give Manitobans the opportunity to have a look at the draft plans, give us their perspectives too," he said.

When it comes to plans for Phase Three, Pallister said the province would only be able to consider it once Manitoba moves into Phase Two.

The draft plan can be viewed below.