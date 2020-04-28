WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister said a plan for reopening non-essential businesses in Manitoba is coming out on Wednesday.

The premier made the announcement during his news conference on Tuesday.

“All of us are concerned that these restrictions can come down, but we’re also concerned that they can be reduced safely,” the premier said.

“What we’ll talk about tomorrow is our plan to achieve both of those goals.”

The news comes as Pallister announced expanded testing criteria for COVID-19, with the goal of providing 3,000 tests per day in Manitoba by the end of summer.

Non-essential businesses have been closed since April 1, and public gatherings have been limited to 10 or fewer people.

Pallister said additional details on the plan will be provided on Wednesday.

The news comes after Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec have all announced plans to gradually lift public health restrictions and reopen their economies.

“What we’re trying to do here in Manitoba is strike a Manitoba plan that gives people some greater confidence that we’re moving forward while recognizing that we’re staying focused on the safety and protection of all of us,” he said.

“That balancing act is not unique to us, it’s a concern for other jurisdictions.”