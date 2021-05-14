WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting a number of possible COVID-19 exposures that occurred on transit buses and in various taxis in Winnipeg.

According to the province, a number of potential exposures took place on the following Winnipeg Transit routes between May 3 and 7:

Winnipeg Transit Route 33 from Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street to Mandalay Drive and Jefferson Avenue from 6:36 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. on May 3;

Winnipeg Transit Route 33 from Mandalay Drive and Jefferson Avenue to Sherbrook Street and William Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3;

Winnipeg Transit Route 29 from Sherbrook Street at William Avenue to Portage Avenue and Maryland Street from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on May 3;

Winnipeg Transit Route 18 from Graham Avenue and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet to Higgins Avenue and Main Street from 3:11 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 7;

Winnipeg Transit Route 24 from eastbound at Ness Avenue and Wallasey Street to eastbound Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street from 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 7;

Winnipeg Transit Route 10 from eastbound Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street to southbound Tache Avenue at Rinella Place from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on May 7;

Winnipeg Transit Route 24 from eastbound Ness Avenue and Wallasey Street to city hall from 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7;

Winnipeg Transit Route 43 at from Watt and Thames Avenue to westbound Portage Avenue at Donald Street on May 6 at 7:30 a.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 15 from the Centennial Concert Hall to bus route 20 to Watt Street at 4 p.m. on May 6;

Winnipeg Transit Route 11 from Lyle Street and Portage Avenue to Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. on May 5;

Winnipeg Transit Route 11 from Sherbrook Street and Portage Avenue to Portage Avenue and Lyle Street at 6:30 p.m. on May 5;

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 from Kildonan Place and Regent Avenue West to Main Street at William Avenue (city hall) from 8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. on May 5; and

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 from northbound Main Street at James (concert hall) to the Kildonan Place and Regent Avenue West from 5:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on May 5.

Manitoba is also reporting the following potential exposures that took place in Winnipeg taxis:

Duffy’s Taxi Car 476 on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; April 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Unicity Car 88 on May 4, 5 and 6 from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. to midnight.

The province notes that if you were in one of these buses or taxis on the days and times of the potential exposures, you don’t need to self-isolate. However, you should self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested if any develop.