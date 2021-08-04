WINNIPEG -- Manitoba reported fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

According to the provincial dashboard, the province recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The province's five-day test positivity rate dropped slightly since Tuesday, hitting 2.3 per cent as of Wednesday.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 57,706, which includes 515 active cases and 56,010 recoveries. The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at 1,181.

The province said 94 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 33 people who have active cases. The hospitalizations include 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including five who have active cases.

A total of 79 new variant of concern cases have been identified in Manitoba, bringing the total number of cases to 16,720. Of these cases, 313 are considered active and 16,223 are listed as recovered.

Three more deaths have been linked to variants of concern, with the death toll now sitting at 184.

The majority of Manitoba's variant of concern cases are the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.), which as of Wednesday has 7,155 cases (6,884 recovered, 123 active, and 148 deaths).

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) accounts for 637 of Manitoba's variant of concern cases (621 recovered, 13 active, and three deaths).

The Gamma variant (P1) accounts for 235 cases (234 recovered, one death), and the Beta variant (B.1.351) accounts for 73 cases (69 recovered, four deaths).

The provincial dashboard shows 8,595 variant of concern cases are unspecified.

The province will be releasing COVID-19 media bulletins two times a week on Mondays and Thursdays.