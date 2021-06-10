WINNIPEG -- The province has said it will move ahead with its reopening plan if 70 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older have received their first dose and 25 per cent have received their second dose by Canada Day.

As of June 10, the province is reporting 67.8 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up have been vaccinated.

Here are the five health districts in Manitoba with the highest and lowest vaccine uptake for first doses:

The following map shows vaccine uptake in Manitoba's five health regions, according to provincial data: