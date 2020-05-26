WINNIPEG -- The province has announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Tuesday marks the fourth consecutive day of no new cases in the province.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 292.

There are 16 active cases and 269 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of one since Monday.

There is no one hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Monday, 359 tests were performed, which brings the total to 39,321 since early February.

For information on testing criteria and community testing sites, Manitobans can visit the government's website.