WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures on two Air Canada flights that took place last month.

The first potential exposure took place on May 21 on Air Canada flight AC271 from Toronto to Winnipeg. The affected seats are rows 23 to 29.

The second possible exposure was on May 29 on Air Canada flight AC2594 from Toronto to Winnipeg. The affected seats are rows 11 to 17.

TRAVEL RULES

Anyone who flies into Manitoba from another province, territory or country has to self-isolate for 14 days. The province notes the reason it provides potential exposures for national and international flights is so people can assess their risk and self-monitor for symptoms during their mandatory self-isolation period.

Anyone who was on a flight with a potential exposure should get tested immediately if they develop any symptoms.

Anyone who travels within Manitoba on a flight with a potential exposure who sat in one of the affected seats must self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. .

A passenger who travelled within Manitoba on a flight with a possible exposure, but did not sit in one of the affected seats, needs to self-monitor for symptoms. They should also immediately isolate and get tested if any symptoms develop.

More information on potential COVID-19 exposures in Manitoba can be found online.