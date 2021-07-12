WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential COVID-19 exposures on flights between Toronto and Winnipeg.

The province notes this means that people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, who were symptomatic at the time, were on these flights.

According to provincial information, one possible exposure took place on Air Canada flight AC271 from Toronto to Winnipeg on June 25. The affected seats were in rows 35 to 41.

Then a few days later, there was another possible exposure on Air Canada flight AC271 from Toronto to Winnipeg. The flight took place on June 28 and the affected seats were in rows 28 to 34.

WHO NEEDS TO SELF-ISOLATE?

Under Manitoba’s public health orders, anyone who arrives in the province following interprovincial travel must self-isolate for 14 days, with certain exceptions. These exceptions include those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Manitoba government also requires people who are deemed close contacts to COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure. Those who are fully vaccinated are also exempt from this rule.

Under federal rules, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can skip the 14-day quarantine when they enter Canada. They are also exempt from the requirement to spend their first three days in the country in a government-approved hotel.