WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is reporting several potential COVID-19 exposures on Winnipeg Transit buses and some flights.

According to the province, there were possible exposures on the following flights between May 8 and May 11:

Flair Airlines flight F8312 from Toronto to Winnipeg on May 9. The affected seats are in rows five to 11;

Air Canada flight AC419 from Montreal to Toronto on May 8. The affected seats are in rows 19 to 25;

Air Canada flight AC271 from Toronto to Winnipeg on May 8. The affected seats are in rows 25 to 31;

Air Canada flight AC8838 from San Francisco to Vancouver on May 9. The affected seats are in rows 19 to 25;

Air Canadian flight AC8544 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on May 10. The affected seats are in rows 20 to 26;

Air Canada Flight 8640 from London to Toronto on May 11 from about 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. The affected seats are in rows five to 11; and

Air Canada flight 259 from Toronto to Winnipeg on May 11 from about 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. The affected seats are in rows 27 to 33.

The province notes that anyone flying into Manitoba from another province, territory or country has to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

The Manitoba government provides information on possible exposures on flights to help people assess their risk and help them to self-monitor for symptoms during their self-isolation period.

Manitoba is also reporting several potential COVID-19 exposures on Winnipeg Transit buses between May 6 and 12:

Winnipeg Transit Route 74 from Polo Park to Seasons of Tuxedo at Cabela’s on May 6, 7, and 8 from about 2:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 14 from St. Mary’s Road and Riel Avenue to Portage Avenue and Donald Street on May 7 from about 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 21 from St. Charles Street and Allard Avenue to Portage Avenue and Woodlands Crescent from about 5:30 a.m. to 5:48 a.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 44 from 1556 Concordia Ave. East to Main Street and James Avenue on May 9, 10, 11, and 12 from about 6:45 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.;

Winnipeg Transit Route 18 from Main Street and James Avenue to Main Street and Jefferson Avenue from about 7:20 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. on May 9, 10, 11, and 12;

Winnipeg Transit Route 18 from Main Street and Jefferson Avenue to Main Street and James Avenue from about 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 9, 10, 11, and 12; and

Winnipeg Transit Route 44 from Main Street and James Avenue to 1556 Concordia Ave. East from about 4 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. on May 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Anyone who was on one of these buses on the dates and times of the potential exposures does not need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop.

A full list of exposures can be found online.