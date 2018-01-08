Manitoba Chief Justice Richard Chartier has been named chair of the commission that will review the electoral boundaries for Manitoba elections.

The review is mandatory every 10 years to take a look at population changes and determine whether riding boundaries need to change.

The public is being invited to submit any proposed changes to the Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission, starting Jan. 8 through March 16.

Public hearings will be held in September after the committee issues its initial proposal in June. 