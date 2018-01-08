

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Chief Justice Richard Chartier has been named chair of the commission that will review the electoral boundaries for Manitoba elections.

The review is mandatory every 10 years to take a look at population changes and determine whether riding boundaries need to change.

The public is being invited to submit any proposed changes to the Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission, starting Jan. 8 through March 16.

Public hearings will be held in September after the committee issues its initial proposal in June.