WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s COVID-19 immunization super site opens today in Winnipeg.

The RBC Convention Centre has been repurposed to hold thousands of COVID-19 vaccines so that Manitobans can get immunized against the disease.

According to Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 bulletin, about 4,100 first-dose appointments have been made between Jan. 4 to 10, and about 2,000 remain available.

The current eligibility criteria for the vaccine includes health-care workers who have direct contact with patients and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Work in critical care units;

Work in long-term care facilities and were born on or before Dec. 31, 1975;

Work in acute care facilities and were born on or before Dec. 31, 1975; or

Assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or testing site.

Eligible health-care professionals can call the phone line to book an appointment, until the spaces are filled, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The province asks that only those who meet the eligibility criteria call to make an appointment.

Manitoba is hoping to vaccinate about 40,000 people by the end of January. As of Jan. 3, it has given out 3,432 immunizations.