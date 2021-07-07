WINNIPEG -- The province’s Health and Seniors Care Minister is returning to work after taking medical leave.

Premier Brian Pallister welcomed Heather Stefanson back to her role during Wednesday’s media conference.

On May 21st, the provincial government confirmed to CTV News that Stefanson was undergoing a necessary medical procedure recommended by her physician.

A statement at the time said, “As a result, she will be absent from her legislative duties for the remainder of the spring sitting while she recovers.”

Deputy Premier Kelvin Goertzen served as the Acting Minister of Health and Seniors Care during Stefanson’s absence.