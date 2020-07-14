WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s healthcare workers will now have enhanced access to personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Tuesday, Shared Health said the province has a stabilizing PPE stockpile, which means more N95 respirators will be available for staff.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, said in a news release that making sure healthcare and front-line workers are safe has been a top priority for the province.

“Preventing health-care workers from exposure to and transmission of the virus has been a driving force behind our decisions since well before the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in our province,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare workers have been using infection prevention and control measures, as well as known science, national and international guidance, to stop the spread of the virus between patients and staff. This includes point-of-care risk assessment, hand hygiene, and disinfecting all environments and equipment.

Shared Health noted these measures, along with necessary precautions and PPE, have proven effective: 26 healthcare workers in the province have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, though there has not been a confirmed case involving a healthcare worker since May 10.

There has also not been any confirmed cases among healthcare workers where the appropriate precautions were followed.

SHARED HEALTH, MNU REACH AGREEMENT

Shared Health and the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) have also reached an agreement regarding increased access to PPE for nurses.

Shared Health said it’s extending the terms of this agreement to all healthcare workers to make sure there’s consistency among the practices of nurses and all staff providing direct care to patients.

In a statement, MNU president Darlene Jackson said nurses have been voicing their concerns about the PPE supply for months.

"Every nurse has a right to a safe workplace, and this agreement is a big step in the right direction following months of advocacy by nurses on this critical health and safety issue," she said.

The MNU represents over 12,000 nurses of all designations in Manitoba.