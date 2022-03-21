Manitoba's Hindu community celebrates Holi and the return of spring

Manitoba’s Hindu community celebrated the return of spring this weekend during Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours.

The celebration, which is an Indian tradition, represents the triumph of good over evil and the return of spring.

As part of the festival, family and friends come together to dance, and throw colourful paints and powders into the air.

Each colour has a different meaning – red is the colour for love and fertility, blue symbolizes the Hindu God Krishna, green represents new beginnings and harvest, and yellow is connected to turmeric.