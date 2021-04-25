WINNIPEG -- It was another high COVID-19 case count on Sunday in Manitoba as the province added 259 new cases.

The five-day test positivity rate is 7.1 per cent in Manitoba and 7.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg area continues to be the hardest hit with 188 new cases. Both the Northern Health Region and Prairie Mountain Health Region had 25 cases each, the Southern Health Region had 15 and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had six.

There have been 37,598 cases since March 2020.

Manitoba has 2,024 active cases and 34,607 people have recovered.

There are 74 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, including 22 in intensive care. Another 65 people are no longer infectious but they still require care, including 15 in ICU.

The province completed 2,955 tests on Saturday and there has been 644,136 since February 2020.

No new deaths were reported Sunday meaning the death toll remains at 967.

Manitoba doesn't release information about COVID-19 variants on Sunday or Monday. New information will be released Tuesday.

Health officials are also warning the public about a potential variant exposure on a flight on April 176.

It was on WestJet flight WS526 which left Calgary at 9:50 p.m. and arrived in Winnipeg at 1 a.m. The affected rows are one through six.