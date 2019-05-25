

CTV Winnipeg





A group of dads made a splash as they made Manitoba history on Saturday.

The 10 men performed their synchronized swimming routine for the first time at the Aquatica Synchro Club’s 10th anniversary water show.

Nine of them have daughters in the club, while one is married to a swimming coach.

The men dove into the sport to support their girls and to encourage more boys to give it a shot.

Since coming onto the scene, the team has earned national headlines and made ripples in media around the world.