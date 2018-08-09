

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a man was sent to hospital following a confrontation with police officers who used a stun gun.

The IIU said that according to the Winnipeg Police Service, it began with officers responding to a call from Siloam Mission about an agitated male on Wednesday morning.

Police told the IIU they attempted to place the man under arrest, but he resisted their commands, so officers used pepper spray and a Taser to stun him.

The man was subsequently transported to the Health Sciences Centre where it was discovered that he had a collapsed lung.

The IIU was informed a few hours after the incident and began investigating.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1 844-667-6060.