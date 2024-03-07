Manitoba's Reid Carruthers joins Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Brier playoffs
Manitoba's Reid Carruthers has clinched a playoff spot at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Carruthers, whose team is skipped by Brad Jacobs, scored five points in the second end against Yukon's Thomas Scoffin en route to a 6-4 win in the morning draw.
Carruthers, Alberta's Brendan Bottcher and Manitoba's Matt Dunstone were all 6-1 atop Pool B, with Carruthers and Bottcher squaring off in the evening draw.
Dunstone beat Northern Ontario's Trevor Bonot 8-3 to drop the latter to 5-2.
Victories over Dunstone and Bonot earlier in the week assured Carruthers would be among the three teams advancing from that pool into Friday's round of six.
Bottcher beat B.C.'s Catlin Schneider 9-3 in the morning.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Symonds downed New Brunswick's James Grattan 10-4.
Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen (6-1) had already clinched the top seed in Pool A heading into the afternoon draw.
Defending champion Brad Gushue and Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith (5-2), Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe and Aaron Sluchinski (4-3) were the other contenders in that pool.
The top three teams from each pool of nine advance to Friday's playoffs when Saturday's four Page playoff teams will be determined.
Tiebreaker games were eliminated from the national men's and women's curling championships this year.
Head-to-head results followed by the best cumulative scores in the button draws that precede each game to determine hammer was the formula.
Sunday's winner represents Canada at the men's world championship March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and returns to the 2025 Montana's Brier in Kelowna, B.C., as defending champion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.
-
Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina
A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.
-
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
‘Adversity is good sometimes’: Blades bounce back after losing skid
The Saskatoon Blades have gotten the best of their opponents most of the time this season, but even the WHL’s top team goes on a slide from time to time.
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.
A Thunder Airlines plane travelling from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie crashed in Wawa, Ont., in 2023 because the pilot believed the runway had already been cleared of snow.
-
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody after girl sexually assaulted at Edmonton rec centre
A man has turned himself into police in connection with the sexual assault of a child at an Edmonton recreation centre.
-
Oilers bring 5-game win streak into Columbus
The Edmonton Oilers will look to stretch their win streak to six games when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
-
Judge will hear conspiracy argument in trial of Freedom Convoy organizers
An Ontario court judge says she will entertain arguments that Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber acted as co-conspirators as part of their criminal trial.
Toronto
-
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
-
Marineland guilty of charges over its care of 3 young black bears
Marineland has been found guilty under Ontario's animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
-
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
Calgary
-
New features being added to Calgary parks
The City of Calgary is starting to upgrade park and open spaces to make them more appealing to residents.
-
Calgary's 2024 Slow Down, Move Over campaign enters 7th year
Calgary tow truck drivers, first responders and road maintenance crews are teaming up to bring awareness to road safety as part of the city's annual Slow Down, Move Over event.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Weekend warmup will bring messy conditions and possible pooling
While a return to warmer weather will be a welcome change for most people, it will also create some challenges.
Montreal
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
Montreal school bus union workers accept conciliator's settlement proposal
Transco school buses in Montreal are expected to be back on the road by Monday. Union workers with Transco school bus company have accepted a negotiation proposal submitted by a conciliator.
-
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
-
Indigenous Rights: uOttawa students want RBC to remove on campus branch
Students from the University of Ottawa joined 13 other universities across Canada to protest at RBC’s presence on campus, calling on the bank to stop funding fossil fuel projects, that they say, “violate Indigenous rights."
-
Ottawa home sales, prices in February up year-over-year
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says home sales and home prices in February were up compared to the year before.
Atlantic
-
Snow and rain adding up in the Maritimes, further icy weather possible Thursday night
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares preliminary reports for a weather system as it continues through the Maritimes on Thursday.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
Guelph woman charged after crash involving school bus
A Guelph woman has been charged after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Vancouver
-
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
-
BC Transit's plan to bring electric buses to Victoria falls through after supplier's bankruptcy
A court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
Eby says exit of Robinson from B.C. NDP is 'humbling,' but disagrees on antisemitism
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the decision of former cabinet minister Selina Robinson to quit the NDP, citing antisemitism in the caucus, is a "humbling" moment for him.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit's plan to bring electric buses to Victoria falls through after supplier's bankruptcy
A court ruling has pulled the plug on BC Transit's plans to introduce electric buses to its fleet in the B.C. capital region.
-
Eby says exit of Robinson from B.C. NDP is 'humbling,' but disagrees on antisemitism
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the decision of former cabinet minister Selina Robinson to quit the NDP, citing antisemitism in the caucus, is a "humbling" moment for him.
-
Langford elementary school students help community through 'Kindness Ninja' missions
It all began with the unexpected arrival of a big box at the beginning of the school year, which was filled with red headbands and an an invitation to become a "Kindness Ninja."