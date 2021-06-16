WINNIPEG -- Manitobans 12 and up might not have to wait much longer to book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said the plan is to open up second dose eligibility to everyone by the end of next week.

"We're hoping to announce expanded second dose eligibility, every day, weekdays, with a goal of getting there by the end of next week," said Botha. "But it's not a hard line in the sand. We want to monitor as we continue to do that."

Botha also mentioned that walk-in appointments will also start to take place at some supersites starting next week.

"The walk-in approach is probably the only approach that allows us to simultaneously, get to those dose one individuals, those who can come to a supersite but for whatever reason have not wanted to, or didn't want to wait in the booking process or had some kind of other barriers through the booking process, while at the same time, getting some extra speed through as far as second doses."

He said starting on June 20, walk-ins will start at the Leila, Brandon, Dauphin, and Morden supersites, followed by Selkirk and Gimli on June 22, and then Steinbach will open up on June 24.

Botha noted this is possible because the province is getting a large shipment of Moderna, which will see around 105,000 doses come to Manitoba by Sunday at the latest.

With these added doses, supersites will now save 10 per cent of their doses for people who want to walk in and get them.

"If you arrive at the site and there are doses left, and you're a second dose individual, you will be able to get your dose," Botha said. "But if you're a first dose individual, every one of these sites will find a way to prioritize first doses."

He added the walk-in approach will not be available for people under the age of 18.

This is a developing story. More details to come