Manitoba seizes 500K contraband cigarettes from Winnipeg home

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Finance’s special investigations unit seized more than 53 cases, which is the equivalent of 530,587 contraband cigarettes, from a home in Winnipeg on Oct. 21.

A 52-year-old man from Calgary and a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg were arrested at a home on Bronx Avenue while unloading cases of the illegal tobacco products. The men have been released from custody.

The province notes these contraband products could have resulted in a tax revenue loss of $159,176.

The accused face charges under Manitoba’s Tobacco Tax Act, the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, and the Criminal Code of Canada. If convicted for a first-time offence under the provincial tax acts, the accused could be fined between $1,000 to $10,000 and face up to six months in prison. They could also face a triple tax penalty of $477,528.

During this incident, the special investigations unit seized a number of illegal brands, including Playfare Full Flavour, Canadian Classics, Nexus Light, Canadian Goose and Canadian Charcoal. These brands are considered illegal in Canada and are ineligible for a tobacco tax stamp.

The province is reminding Manitobans that possession of unstamped tobacco is illegal, poses a greater health risk, and can hurt businesses in the community.

Anyone with information about contraband tobacco products is asked to contact a local police department, the special investigations unit at 204-945-1137 or taxation.siutips@gov.mb.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.