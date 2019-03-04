Featured
Manitoba snow maze deemed world's largest by Guinness: owner
File image of the snow maze taken Feb. 10, 2019.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 7:07PM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 7:13PM CST
A snow maze built south of Winnipeg has been officially designated as the world’s largest.
Clint Masse, owner of A Maze in Snow, which was built on land used for a corn maze in warmer months, said officials with the Guinness World Records told him it’s the largest.
Surveyors visited the snow maze in February and initially measured it at 2700 square metres, around 1600 square metres larger than the previous record holder in Thunder Bay, Ont.
A Maze in Snow, in the Saint Adolphe area, opened to the public in January.