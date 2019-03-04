

CTV Winnipeg





A snow maze built south of Winnipeg has been officially designated as the world’s largest.

Clint Masse, owner of A Maze in Snow, which was built on land used for a corn maze in warmer months, said officials with the Guinness World Records told him it’s the largest.

Surveyors visited the snow maze in February and initially measured it at 2700 square metres, around 1600 square metres larger than the previous record holder in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A Maze in Snow, in the Saint Adolphe area, opened to the public in January.

