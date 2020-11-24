WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor said the province is working to improve contact tracing and COVID-19 case monitoring.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said Tuesday that an outbound automated calling system is coming to the province to help with case monitoring.

“The automated call will provide the quickest most efficient way to get Manitobans information they meet and make informed decisions from the proper public health direction,” Roussin said. “People will be asked important information about testing, self-isolation, and other public health guidelines in a question and answer format, with answers provided via the keypad of the phone.”

The first phase will be used to determine if active cases can now be marked as recovered. If the case or contact has questions, they can request a callback from a public health nurse by pushing a key on a phone pad.

“If the case or contact is at the end of the monitoring period or has no further questions that case or contact can be marked as recovered,” Roussin said.

The second phase will be used to contact cases and their related contacts.

“This allows us to be more responsive and reach people sooner,” Roussin said, noting public health officials will continue calling individuals.

Roussin said the automated system could be further expanded to include COVID-19 test results.