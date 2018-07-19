There’s more clarity for Manitobans living in the southeast when it comes to health care coverage.

The provincial government, Altru Health System and LifeCare Medical Center have reached an agreement in principle ensuring residents in the R.M. of Piney and Buffalo Point First Nation are covered at two American facilities.

According to Manitoba’s Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen, it’s the first time the deal has been updated since coming into effect 20 years ago. He said it now outlines very specifically that those living in the affected areas will only be covered for primary and emergency care at LifeCare Centers in Roseau and Warroard, Minnesota.

Goertzen said over the last two decades the types of services offered at the facilities in the U.S. have changed, which has caused confusion over what’s covered.

“The number of services started to expand, which caused the cost of the program to expand in a way that wasn’t expected nor was it intended, in terms of the kind of services provided,” said Goertzen.

He launched a review into the mutual agreement in 2017 after a Sprague man’s case hit the spotlight.

Robin Milne had a heart attack in the fall of 2016, and was taken to Roseau for care, knowing he was covered under the agreement. He was then transferred to a hospital in North Dakota, where he was not covered. Months later, Milne received a bill in the mail for $118,000.

After a months-long battle, the Sprague man had his medical bills waived.

Goertzen said there was a lack of communication which caused confusion, and the old agreement was very vague.

He said the new deal makes things clear for residents and health care providers.

When the deal was first struck, Manitoba didn’t have services like STARS Air Ambulance, so it was something that may have been overlooked in transfer processes.

“The flight time from Roseau to Grand Forks is essentially the same as from Roseau to Health Sciences Centre,” said Goertzen. “So, the protocol is to transfer you back to the Health Sciences Centre because there’s not an additional flight time, there’s not an additional risk for you from a medical perspective, is what I understand.”

Goertzen said he wanted to ensure there was a better communication system between the hospitals in Roseau and Warroad with the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Goertzen said the agreement will be looked at every year.

The province said patients who need to see a specialist will now be referred to one in Manitoba. Other services, like physiotherapy and rehabilitation, are also not covered under the agreement.

The province said Manitobans currently receiving those services in the U.S. should talk to their health care provider directly to go over any coverage concerns and their treatment plan.

U.S. health care providers will work with patients to ensure they have access to their health records so they are able to give them to Manitoba health care providers.

The renewed agreement takes effect August 1.