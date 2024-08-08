Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement

Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.

The Manitoba Teachers' Society announced Thursday the new agreement covers all public school teachers in the 37 anglophone divisions in the province.

The agreement is a four-year term dating back to July 1, 2022, and will be in place until June 30, 2026. Teachers will receive a 12.25 per cent wage increase – 2.25 per cent for 2022-23, 2.75 per cent for 2023-23, three per cent for 2024-25, and three per cent for 2025-26.

The final year also includes a one per cent teacher retention adjustment increase.

"This agreement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teachers," said Nathan Martindale, the president of the society, in a news release. "It reflects our commitment to recognizing their invaluable contributions and ensuring they are supported in their ever-changing and demanding roles."

Other changes coming with the new agreement include a new salary schedule for the 2026-27 school year, better teacher protections and paid leave for inclement weather, more prep time for teachers, and more options to take leaves of absence.

Martindale said these changes will help improve teachers' "day-to-day experiences."

"This is a significant step forward for our profession and will provide a strong incentive for people to pursue careers as public educators."

The Manitoba School Boards Association said this has been a process that started two years ago.

"This historic agreement is a testament to a collaborative spirit and shared commitment to our students," said Sandy Nemeth, the association's president, in a news release.

"By working together, we have created a framework that supports teachers, respects the diversity of our school divisions, and ultimately benefits the students of Manitoba."