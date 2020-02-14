WINNIPEG -- The Mounties are asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old boy wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and two other warrants for multiple charges, including robbery and assault.



RCMP said in two recent incidents, Xander Tardiff from Flin Flon, Man. entered homes and threatened people inside with a weapon. Police said he is a threat to public safety, and is considered armed and dangerous.



Police believe he may still be in the Flin Flon, or in Saskatchewan in the Creighton or Denare Beach areas.



Anyone with information on Tardiff’s whereabouts is asked to contact Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888.