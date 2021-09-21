Manitoba to announce COVID-19 vaccine outreach initiatives

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government will be announcing COVID-19 vaccine initiatives on Tuesday morning.

A number of officials, including Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Health Minister Audrey Gordon, will be speaking at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Nine Circles Community Health Centre in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the last several months, the province has implemented a number of initiatives to encourage people to get vaccinated, including the vaccine lottery, a grant program targeting vaccine uptake, and community outreach programs.

Under current public health orders, certain services are also only available to those who are fully vaccinated, including eating at restaurants, going to the movies and working out at gyms.

As of Monday, 84.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 79.4 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.