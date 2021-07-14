WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will learn more details today about the second phase of the province’s reopening plan.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be making an announcement on Manitoba’s ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ reopening plan at 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba reached the vaccination target needed for the second phase of reopening several weeks early.

Under the ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ plan, if 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans received their first dose and 50 per cent received their second dose by the August long weekend then the province could enter the next phase of reopening, which could see businesses open at 50 per cent capacity or more. Manitoba reached this vaccine target last week.

The latest provincial data shows that 76.5 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.8 per cent have received both doses.

In order for Manitoba to reach the third phase of reopening, 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans need one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent need two doses by Labour Day.

Last week, Pallister said the province’s next steps of reopening will be “conservative” and keep “caution in mind.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.