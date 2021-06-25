WINNIPEG -- All eligible Manitobans will be able to book their appointment for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, saying that Manitobans must book a second-dose appointment date that’s at least 28 days after their first dose.

Botha noted that every supersite, other than the RBC supersite, will now offer walk-ins. However, the number of doses available at each location for walk-in appointments will vary.

To date, Manitoba has received more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered more than 1.2 million shots.

Provincial data shows that 71.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 30.8 per cent have received their second dose.

Manitobans can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by contacting 1-844-626-8222.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.