Manitoba to open fourth session of 42nd legislature on Tuesday

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government will be opening its fourth session of the 42nd legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a speech from the throne from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.

The events will begin at 1 p.m., with members of the 26th Field Artillery Regiment Detachment Brandon from the 38 Canadian Brigade Group being led through a 15-gun artillery salute as Filmon leaves the government house.

The rest of the traditional military program, including the inspection of the guard of honour and playing of the vice-regal salute, won’t be taking place this year due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Around 1:30 p.m., the official party will proceed into the legislative changer, with the lieutenant governor scheduled to beginning reading the speech from the throne around 1:35 p.m.

The speech marks the start of the new legislative session. It will outline what the government plans to do during the session, which is scheduled to rise on Dec. 2.