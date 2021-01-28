WINNIPEG -- Manitoba will be receiving close to 13,000 fewer Pfizer vaccine doses by the end of March than first expected.

The province said it was told by the federal government that it would receive 12,870 fewer doses, which means Manitoba will get 161,460 doses of the vaccine by the end of March instead of 174,330.

"Even with this disruption in supply, the province expects all people who have received their first dose will be able to get their second dose within the recommended window of 28 days," the province said in its daily bulletin.

There is some concern that those who have appointments for their second dose during the week of Feb. 15 might have to reschedule because of low supply, the province said.

If people's appointments need to be rescheduled, they will be emailed or texted by the province, "although every effort is being taken to minimize the number of individuals affected," the province said.

Since the vaccine arrived, Manitoba has received 55,650 doses, of those 40,950 are from Pfizer.

So far 35,338 shots have been administered, 5,934 are second doses.

Over the next 28 days, the province plans to administer 39,271 doses.