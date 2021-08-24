WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, noting that this vaccination rule applies to provincial workers who work with vulnerable populations.

These designated workers include direct health-care providers and workers, educational workers, child-care workers, public servants and funded-agency employees who work in high-risk settings with direct contact with others, and Manitoba Justice employees who work with vulnerable people in correctional facilities.

In addition, the province will also reintroduce its mandatory mask mandate for indoor public spaces, including schools. Roussin said the mandate will return before school starts.

Manitoba will also expand the list of activities and services that can only be accessed if an individual is fully immunized. The province is expecting to provide details on which places will require full vaccinations later this week.

The province noted it is bringing back the mask mandate as a protective measure against the Delta variant and the possibility of a fourth wave.

VACCINATION TIMELINES

Under these new public health orders, designated provincial workers who are not fully vaccinated will need to submit testing up to three times a week for full-time employees. They will also need to provide proof of a negative test before they can resume working.

Employees who are opting to get vaccinated will need to get their first dose by Sept. 7 and the second dose by Oct. 17. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes a physical or digital immunization card or a secure printed provincial immunization record.