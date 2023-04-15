Manitoba Tories discuss election strategy, leadership rules at annual meeting
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives laid the groundwork Saturday for their upcoming election campaign. They also looked at potential changes to their leadership selection process that was widely criticized during the last race for the party helm.
Premier Heather Stefanson revealed a new slogan -- "Fighting for Manitobans" -- and told more than 200 delegates to prepare for the election slated for Oct. 3.
"We need to fight to prevent NDP tax hikes. We need to fight their soft-on-crime agenda," Stefanson told the crowd.
In her speech aimed at firing up party faithful, Stefanson repeatedly accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of being in favour of defunding police, which Kinew has denied. She offered no evidence of any NDP plan for tax increases other than tax hikes enacted under the former NDP government in place before Kinew was elected.
The Tories also revealed a new radio ad and discussed campaign strategy, although reporters were asked to leave the room for that session.
The Tories have been trailing the New Democrats in opinion polls for more than two years. This year, they have also started to trail the NDP in the amount of money in the bank for the first time in a decade.
Stefanson said fundraising has picked up and new ads will hit the airwaves "in the next very short while." The Tories' major annual fundraising event -- a dinner that coincides with the weekend meeting -- was sold out with 1,300 tickets purchased, the party said.
The party has also begun to review its rules for leadership elections. When Stefanson became leader in 2021, there was a late surge in party membership and many people complained they did not receive mail-in ballots in time to vote.
Stefanson's opponent, Shelly Glover, alleged there were voting irregularities and challenged the results in court. A judge rejected her claims.
In a session closed to media Saturday, the party presented a report outlining possible changes to the leadership rules.
Speaking to reporters afterward, party president Brent Pooles offered few details.
"I think that at the end of the day, we just want to make sure that every single (one) of our 28,000 members feel that their voice has been heard and they're given the opportunity to vote when the time comes," Pooles said.
When pressed on specifics, Pooles said the rule that allows people to buy memberships as late as 30 days before the leadership vote "might be part" of the changes. The party was hard-pressed in 2021 to process thousands of new members and have mail-in ballots sent out and returned within a month.
Pooles would not say whether the party is looking at moving away from its current system of allowing every member to vote. Some other parties use a delegate system, in which party members send a smaller number of delegates from each constituency to represent them and vote for a leader.
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who was interim Tory leader during the 2021 leadership race, said some members have asked for more ways to vote, given modern technology.
"Not everybody's comfortable with different forms of voting, but there are a lot more options than there were 15 or 20 years ago, and the rules haven't been updated for that long," Goertzen said.
A party committee will take the proposed changes, which include multiple options on some items, to party members in the coming months and develop a more firm set of recommendations, Pooles said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Celine Dion makes a musical comeback with new single release after stiff person syndrome diagnosis
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; one person hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Regina
-
Sask. physician faces discipline for allegedly cancelling patient's prescription over homeless camp support
A Saskatchewan doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after allegedly cancelling a patient’s prescription because of a pharmacy’s support of a homeless camp.
-
Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say
A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.
-
Celebration of Life for late Sask. MLA will be held Saturday
A celebration of life will take place for Saskatchewan MLA Derek Meyers Saturday at noon at the Conexus Arts Centre.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Northern mayors meet in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie hosted the mayors of Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Thunder Bay as they discussed a variety of issues affecting the north.
-
Alcohol and heavy machinery don't mix
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
-
Man's death being investigated as homicide: EPS
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a suspicious death that happened in Edmonton early Saturday morning.
-
UCP, NDP focus on ground game ahead of provincial election
On Saturday, candidates and 2,000 volunteers with the Alberta NDP took part in Orange Saturday, knocking on doors across the province in hopes of making a connection with residents.
Toronto
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
-
24-year-old man dead following laneway shooting in Dovercourt Village
A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
Calgary
-
UCP, NDP focus on ground game ahead of provincial election
On Saturday, candidates and 2,000 volunteers with the Alberta NDP took part in Orange Saturday, knocking on doors across the province in hopes of making a connection with residents.
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Police investigating Stoney Trail motorcycle crash
A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.
Montreal
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
-
Montreal pledges funding for affordable housing project as rent rates rise
A 90-unit affordable housing project is coming to the Plateau neighbourhood in Montreal. The City announced Friday it will provide up to $5.9 million to convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing units.
Ottawa
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Ski hills and beaches packed as Ottawa area enjoys unseasonably warm weather
Ottawa has enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures over the past few days, with temperatures ranging between 20 and 29 C.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
Atlantic
-
DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns
Federal fisheries officials have shut down the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes amid growing concerns of illegal poaching and violence.
-
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
-
Fredericton Home Show has people seeking savings
The Fredericton Home Show is back after being scaled back by COVID-19. They have 102 exhibitors and are hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers of about 14,000 visitors.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Remembering Ontario’s Farmerettes: Women reminisce about their work during Second World War
A new book details the labour shortage during the Second World War, which sparked the creation of the Farmerettes.
Vancouver
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
-
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
-
More than a 100 young entrepreneurs get a taste for business at Victoria mall
Grade seven student Isabella Tascon is preparing to make a small batch of natural bathing salts.
-
Victoria group hosting free World Table Tennis Day event
Table tennis players from up and down southern Vancouver Island will be picking up their paddles Sunday to showcase the sport.