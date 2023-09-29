Winnipeg

    • Manitoba Tories promise to push for reforms to Canada's criminal justice system

    Jail bars

    Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to call together other provincial justice ministers to push Ottawa for reforms in the criminal justice system.

    Candidates Kelvin Goertzen and Rejeanne Caron made the announcement today in Winnipeg.

    Goertzen says the meeting with other ministers would include recommending sentencing changes to the federal Criminal Code for violent and repeat offenders, including youth.

    He says it's time to get tougher on crime.

    The Conservatives are also promising in a statement to appoint a chief provincial firearms officer to promote gun safety and better serve law-abiding gun owners.

    Manitobans have until Saturday to vote in advance polls, before election day on Tuesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News