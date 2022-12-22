Manitoba tourism industry can now offer overnight ice fishing
Manitoba tourism businesses now have the opportunity to take people ice fishing on Lake Winnipeg overnight.
On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced it issued permits to three resource tourism operators to offer “commercial overnight accommodations on ice” on Lake Winnipeg for this upcoming winter season, which means they will be able to provide overnight ice fishing.
Matt Smith from Kannuk Outfitters, which provides guided fishing experiences, said he found out the news more than a month ago, and that the business has been preparing ever since.
“Now we’re fully licenced and permitted up to do overnights out on Lake Winnipeg,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.
Smith said the new permit means they can expand their business
“We’ve got a few shacks right now and two are going to be licenced for overnights,” he said,
“They’re camper-style, RV-style ice shacks, with basically an RV furnace. They’re built to code. They’re built to be warm and comfortable and safe.”
New permits to allow overnight ice fishing in Manitoba
According to the province, the permits were open to licenced tourism operators in good standing with authorization to provide angling services and operate a facility shelter on Lake Winnipeg. The operators who got the permits also needed to meet environmental, safety and recreational vehicle construction standards.
The tourism operators are required to submit location, catch and harvest data, which will be used to consider further opportunities in future winter seasons.
Smith said this announcement is important for Manitoba, and means the province is starting to catch up with other provinces and states.
“This is a way people can experience something that is gaining in popularity, just with your average angler,” he said.
He added that spending a night on Lake Winnipeg is a cool and unique experience.
“You’re basically sitting in a living room [and] ice fishing,” Smith said.
Greg Nesbitt, Minister of Natural Resources and Northern Development, said the Manitoba government is committed to supporting environmentally-sustainable tourism opportunities. He added that these permits will expand the province’s access to “world-class winter experiences,” which is a priority of Manitoba’s tourism strategy.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The Manitoba government is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as more than 230,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
For first known time in public, Putin calls fighting in Ukraine a 'war'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word 'war' to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a 'special military operation' 10 months after it began.
Regina
-
'Community getting back out': Regina mayor says big events in 2022 helped rebuild tourism
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said 2022 was a year of change for the city, as it worked towards building community back up from COVID-19 restrictions and addressing homelessness.
-
'It was home for them': Community rallies with donations for displaced residents after apartment fire
Residents have joined together to collect donations for 10 individuals, including two children, who were displaced by an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
-
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
RCMP continue search for Sask. man missing for over a year
Rosthern RCMP are renewing their requests to the public for any information in the search for a man who went missing a year ago.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after missing 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., found dead
A 22-year-old woman from Coquitlam, B.C., who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
-
Why everyone's talking about 'nepo babies'
Nepo babies, or children of already famous and successful people, have not-so-secretly infiltrated countless beloved pop culture properties, and the latest issue of New York magazine highlighted dozens of these progeny.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Edmonton
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today. The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
Toronto
-
Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow starts to fall in parts of the GTA ahead of major winter storm
Here’s a live look at how the weather system is passing through the region and the problems it’s causing for commuters and travellers alike.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Calgary
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
'Didn't think this happened to real people': Airdrie couple wins $7M lottery
Would you rather receive $1,000 a day for the rest of your life or a one-time windfall of $7M? That's the scenario an Airdrie couple faces.
-
Getting home for the holidays continues to be a challenge at Calgary International Airport and elsewhere
Flight cancellations continued to pile up in Calgary, Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Ontario and Quebec on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as more than 230,000 lose power in Quebec
Tens of thousands of Quebecers woke up Friday morning without power, nearly all schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed, and several flights are cancelled or delayed as a strong storm system sweeps through the province.
-
Montreal company fighting food waste with juicy innovations
It's estimated some four million Canadians struggle to put food on the table, yet about a third of all the food produced in the world ends up in a landfill. A Montreal company is trying to change that.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
-
Some hockey fans say excitement for world juniors comes with tough conversations
Some Nova Scotia hockey fans say their excitement for the world junior hockey championship is accompanied this year by tough conversations about Hockey Canada`s handling of sexual assault allegations.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada cancels dozens of domestic flights at YVR due to winter storm
Air Canada has proactively cancelled a number of flights departing Vancouver, as the region's airport struggles to clear a backlog of delays and cancellations brought on by a week of severe winter weather.
-
Warnings grow for transit users as Metro Vancouver braces for freezing rain
With a winter storm warning in effect, those hoping to use Metro Vancouver transit services Friday morning are being warned to prepare for considerable delays for buses and the SkyTrain.
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries following shooting at Surrey residence
Police tape surrounds a residence in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Friday morning following a late night shooting that sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Downed trees block highway to Tofino, cut off power to thousands
Fallen trees cut off the only highway to and from the Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C., on Friday morning, while thousands of area residents woke up in the dark due to power outages.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A significant weather event': B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow, freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Langford tree bylaw approved as 'stop-gap' measure to prevent removal, mayor says
Developers and landowners in Langford, B.C., have been cutting down trees in a race to get ahead of the city's new tree management bylaw.