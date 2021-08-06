WINNIPEG -- As nearly 9,000 agents who keep watch over Canada’s borders begin job action arising from a labour dispute, trade and transportation insiders are nervous about any longer delays and their possible economic impact.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) staff who belong to the Public Service Alliance of Canada began a work to rule campaign Friday as bargaining with the federal government continues. The job action comes just as the nation’s land border is set to reopen Monday to fully vaccinated travellers from the United States.

Terry Shaw is the executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association. He says his industry has already successfully navigated a year and a half of considerable challenges posed by the pandemic. Possible slowdowns at the border that could arise from the current labour dispute make what is already a complex situation even more so.

“We’re not sure what the impact of the job action that CBSA is engaging in will ultimately have. It’s still early days. It’s only been a couple of hours at this point, but we’ve been told to expect delays,” Shaw told CTV Morning Live.

Shaw said over half of Manitoba’s economic activity relies on international trade. He said the Emerson-Pembina border crossing is the fifth most active land crossing in Canada, with nearly one truck a minute crossing, all day, every day throughout the year.

“It’s the busiest crossing west of Detroit-Windsor. It accounts for $22 billion in trade and over 400,000 trucks cross at Emerson each year. Most of our international trade at some point spends some time on trucks, so any delay in that system increases costs, increases complexity,” said Shaw.

Shaw is not sure whether any border delays will end up costing typical consumers any more for the goods they buy. However, the impact will be felt in other ways if delays linger.

“We just want people to know that trucking will be here for you, but like what we saw in the early days with COVID, there may be some disruption or access to certain commodities may be delayed because of the job action. We want to see the job action resolved, but while it’s going on, goods need to move. Our economy is dependent on trade and that trade is dependent on smooth processes at the border.”

- with files from CTV's Michael Hutchinson and Cameron French