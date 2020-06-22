WINNIPEG -- The association representing Manitoba truckers said the industry is continuing to work to prevent COVID-19 among workers, even after more cases involving truck drivers were found in the province.

During the province’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday, it was revealed three of Manitoba’s most recent COVID-19 cases were found in truckers.

Terry Shaw, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association, said he is working to verify how many truck drivers have tested positive since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Manitoba, but said the number is low.

“While we’re concerned for our industry members, we’re also concerned for all Manitobans,” he said. “We don’t want to see anybody contract COVID. Until we get a vaccine, the reality is, people will (contract the virus), unfortunately, and that’s why we have protocols in place across our industry, and the trucking industry, but we also have general public health protocols as well that everybody is well versed in.”

Shaw said the truck drivers are an essential service, as they help keep supply chains stocked.

“Because they are out on the road and in the public, they are already subject to a large number of rules and regulations when it comes to health and safety policy,” he said.

The protocols in place, he said, include minimal contact with the public, frequent handwashing, and staying home when you’re feeling sick. Shaw adds drivers are required to wipe and sanitize their trucks before and after their trip.

“COVID just adds a different layer around that compliance, one which our industry adopted early on, and has managed very successfully, which is why I think we see the case counts as low as they are, not only in our industry, but in Manitoba in general,” Shaw said.

Since March, Manitoba has reported 314 cases of COVID-19.

-with files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing