WINNIPEG -- Manitobans now have something to look forward to this summer as the province announced its reopening plan on Thursday.

The plan, known as “4-3-2-One Great Summer,” will see more openings and fewer restrictions starting on Canada Day, depending on immunization levels.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said this plan will help Manitoba move into a post-COVID world, but he noted this will not be the same as a pre-COVID world.

The plan can be viewed below.

This is a developing story. More details to come.