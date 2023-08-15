Manitoba virologist discusses EG.5, new COVID-19 strain

The emerging COVID-19 variant, known as EG.5, has been detected in Manitoba and may eventually become the dominant strain.

Last week, the World Health Organization classified EG.5 as a variant of interest, but said it does not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

According to virologist Jason Kindrachuk, this strain is an Omicron subvariant that doesn’t deviate much from what we’ve already seen.

“So far what we’ve seen is really no indication that there’s an increase in severity of disease,” said Kindrachuk, who is also an associate professor of medical microbiology and infectious diseases at the University of Manitoba.

“There looks to be some additional immune evasion, which continues to be a concern for us.”

Kindrachuk said that EG.5 is increasing in prevalence and overtaking previous Omicron sub-variants. He added there are many indications that it will become the dominant strain.

“That’s one of the unfortunate realities we’re seeing with these subvariants is that every time there’s an additional mutation, it gives a little bit of a fitness advantage, it will eventually overtake what’s already circulating,” he explained.

UPTICK IN COVID CASES?

As for whether there’s been a recent uptick in COVID cases, Kindrachuk said some people are still contracting COVID, as well as other respiratory illnesses.

He said most people have resumed their pre-pandemic ways of life and are coming together in groups, which allows any respiratory illness to spread.

“We’re not as strongly testing for COVID anymore,” he added.

“I think the question becomes, is it all COVID? Is it other things that are resembling COVID? I think that’s the real question.”

To avoid an increase in cases of the flu, RSV and COVID this fall, Kindrachuk recommends staying home when you or a family member are sick.

“We’ve got to try and keep people away from interacting with others if they’re sick,” he said.

“We know these diseases will get to those that are most vulnerable. We know that they will have a disproportionate impact on those populations, so let’s do our jurisprudence.”

