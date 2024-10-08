Manitoba weather: Unseasonable warm fall temperatures continuing

The calendar might say October, but it will feel more like summer on Tuesday through parts of the province.

An upper ridge developing over the Prairies is spreading unseasonably warm conditions through much of the south.

Temperatures will peak at around the 20 C mark in the southwest and upper-teens in southcentral regions, with plenty of sunshine to go along with the heat.

Winds will be stronger out of the southeast at 20 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern parts of the province will likely see more in the way of cloud coverage. Temperatures there will rise into the high single digits or low teens.

Skies remain partly cloudy in that neck of the woods overnight, while the south is in store for clearer skies and more southeasterly winds.

If you can believe it, temperatures are projected to get even warmer in the south into Wednesday, with a slight cool-down on the way for the Thanksgiving long weekend. Still, values are expected to stay at or above seasonal into the start of next week.