Manitoba will 'certainly' help Saskatchewan with ICU care if possible: health minister

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba will “certainly” help Saskatchewan with ICU care if it is possible, according to the health minister.

“We’re part of a federation,” Audrey Gordon said at a news conference on Friday.

“They helped us in the spring and if we’re able to assist we certainly will do so.”

Gordon noted that the province is currently in discussions with Saskatchewan over the possibility of sending their ICU patients to Manitoba for care. However, no final ask has been confirmed.

“They are discussing with us our ability to help them if the need arises,” Gordon said.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan’s health minister said all resources are in place to send ICU patients out of the province if necessary, but it has not yet reached the threshold for transferring patients to other health authorities or asked the federal government to deploy additional ICU nurses.

- With files from CTV’s Michaela Solomon